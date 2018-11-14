Teachers third biggest influence on people’s lives – survey

Teachers are the biggest influence on a person’s life behind only parents and friends, new research suggests. Some 82% of people said teachers were very, or quite, influential on the lives of others, according to the results of a survey published by the Get Into Teaching campaign. More than a third (36%) of the 3,002 respondents in England aged over 16 said school or university was one of the biggest influences on their life – tipped only by family life (58%) and work life (40%).

When looking at those who had most recently been in education – 16 to 23-year-olds – this figure rose to 49%, with only 12% saying celebrities and popular culture. Overall, celebrities (59%) and social media influencers (56%) were deemed to have less effect than parents, friends and school teachers. Almost two-thirds (62%) said between one and five teachers helped to influence and shape them into the person they are today, and 43% felt teachers influenced them most between the ages of 13 and 15.

