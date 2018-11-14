- ITV Report
Tory chairman Brandon Lewis admits 'work to be done' to get DUP to back Brexit deal
The chairman of the Conservative Party has admitted there is "work to do" to get the DUP to back the prime minister's draft Brexit agreement.
Theresa May secured Cabinet approval of the draft agreement on Wednesday evening, but faces an uphill battle to get it through a Commons vote.
Appearing on ITV's Peston, Brandon Lewis denied the deal with the DUP propping up the Tory government was "in tatters".
He told the programme: "I do accept we have got work to do over the next few weeks with colleagues as they go through the detail of this deal."
He also said the agreement will not mean the UK will be stuck in the customs union "for years", which many Brexit supporting MPs are fearful of.
Meanwhile Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon told Peston "things are looking extremely dicey for the Prime Minister", as she said she couldn't see how Theresa May would get the deal through the Commons.
Asked if she would support a deal that kept Scotland - which voted to remain in the referendum - in the Single Market, the SNP leader said she "would want us to take that option".
On May's future, Sturgeon said while the PM is resilient, "who knows whether she’ll still be in office by the end of the week, let alone by the 29th of March.”
European Research Group chairman Jacob Rees-Mogg said that deal was "worse than I thought" and that it betrays the prime minister's promise that the UK would not stay in the customs union.
He also said he had not yet submitted a letter of no confidence in Mrs May but that the draft agreement had "dented" his confidence in her.
