Tory chairman Brandon Lewis admits 'work to be done' to get DUP to back Brexit deal

The chairman of the Conservative Party has admitted there is "work to do" to get the DUP to back the prime minister's draft Brexit agreement.

Theresa May secured Cabinet approval of the draft agreement on Wednesday evening, but faces an uphill battle to get it through a Commons vote.

Appearing on ITV's Peston, Brandon Lewis denied the deal with the DUP propping up the Tory government was "in tatters".

He told the programme: "I do accept we have got work to do over the next few weeks with colleagues as they go through the detail of this deal."

He also said the agreement will not mean the UK will be stuck in the customs union "for years", which many Brexit supporting MPs are fearful of.