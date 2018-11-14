Urban wind turbine created by UK university pair wins James Dyson Award

Young inventors from Lancaster University have won the international James Dyson Award for their innovative urban turbine which generates energy from multidirectional winds. Wind is unpredictable when passing through tall buildings in cities, making it tricky to generate renewable energy in the same way wind farms can in the country. Nicolas Orellana and Yaseen Noorani developed a unique way to allow urban areas to make electricity with their O-Wind Turbine.

After winning a £2,000 investment for their project in the national competition in September, the pair have been awarded an additional £35,000 prize in the final international stage, toppling talent from across the globe. Sir James Dyson said: “Design something that solves a problem is an intentionally broad brief. It invites talented young inventors to do more than just identify real problems. “It empowers them to use their ingenuity to develop inventive solutions. O-Wind Turbine does exactly that. “It takes the enormous challenge of producing renewable energy and using geometry it can harness energy in places where we’ve scarcely been looking – cities. It’s an ingenious concept.” O-Wind Turbine comes in the form of a 25cm sphere featuring geometric vents on a fixed axis, which enables the device to spin in any direction, generating energy.

Nicolas Orellana and Yaseen Noorani Credit: Dyson/PA