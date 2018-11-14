Wet in the north but drier and brighter in the south

Wednesday will get off to a wet start across many northern and western areas with heavy rain in places.

The heaviest of the rain will ease through the day, but it will stay cloudy and damp across much of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Further south, it will be drier and brighter with the best of the sunshine towards the southeast.

It will be a breezy day for all, with the strongest winds in the northwest.

Despite this, it will be very mild, with a high of 15 Celsius (59F).