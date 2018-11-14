What the papers say – November 14

Brexit takes the headlines on Wednesday as Theresa May said she has secured a deal for Britain to leave the EU, but the Prime Minister has been accused of “betrayal” over concessions in the agreement. The Times leads on Britain’s departure from the EU, saying Mrs May will “put her future in the hands of senior ministers” as she asks them to sign off the deal.

The Daily Telegraph talks of Mrs May’s “moment of truth” as members of the Eurosceptic European Research Group are said to be putting leave-supporting ministers under pressure to quit over the blueprint.

The Guardian carries the latest on Britain’s departure from the EU, saying that “hardliners” are “urging senior ministers to block” the pact.

The Financial Times also speaks of a “moment of truth” with the deal already “denounced” by sceptics.

The Metro says the Brexit deal is “on the table” after a draft proposal was “hammered out” with negotiators in Brussels.

The i carries the headline “deal done”, but adds that the PM now needs to get the proposals past the Cabinet, Commons, Lords, DUP and the other 27 nations in the EU.

The Daily Mirror carries a report on the death of Omar Zouhri, who was bitten by a cat with rabies while in Morocco.

The Sun carries a full-page picture of the Prince of Wales and his family under the headline the “Grins of Wales”, while the Daily Mail also runs the picture alongside a Brexit story, saying Mrs May is facing “judgment day”.

The Daily Express says Mrs May has “the fight of her life” to convince people her deal is the best for Britain.

And the Daily Star leads on the latest in the search for missing Madeleine McCann.