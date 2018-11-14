What’s in the Brexit agreement?

The UK and the EU have released a draft agreement on the terms of Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc and the outline of a political declaration on their future relationship. – What is in the withdrawal agreement?

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

The 585-page text will provide the basis of a legally binding treaty. It covers the future rights of EU citizens living in the UK and UK nationals in the EU, the UK’s £39 billion “divorce” settlement, as well as protocols on Gibraltar and the UK sovereign base areas in Cyprus. It also provides for a transition period after the UK leaves in March 2019 running to the end of 2020, with the option of a one-off extension if more time is needed to conclude an agreement on the future relationship. Crucially it also covers the so-called “backstop” intended to ensure there is no return to the hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic if negotiations on the future relationship have still not been completed. – How will the backstop work? It will create a single EU-UK customs territory with the UK continuing to follow EU tariffs and customs rules, avoiding the need for checks between the EU and UK – including between Northern Ireland and the Republic. In addition however, Northern Ireland will be required to remain aligned with some EU single market rules, including legislation on goods, agricultural production, veterinary controls and state aid rules. – How long can the arrangement last?

