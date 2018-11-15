Charles Bronson cleared of trying to seriously harm prison governor

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson has been cleared of attempting to seriously harm a prison governor.

Bronson, 66, was said to have lunged at Mark Docherty as he entered a room for a welfare meeting at HMP Wakefield on January 25.

He landed on top of Mr Docherty and screamed "I will bite your f***ing nose off and gouge your eyes out", before prison officers intervened and restrained him.

Representing himself at Leeds Crown Court, Bronson claimed he had intended to give Mr Docherty a "gentle bear hug" and whisper in his ear, but tripped, or was tripped by someone, and fell.