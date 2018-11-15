Charity Commission to review 'gay conversion' allegations following ITV News investigation

The Charity Commission is urgently looking into two charitable organisations, exposed by ITV News this week, which claim people can change their sexuality.

A spokesperson said “We are aware of serious concerns regarding Journey UK and World Mission Agency – Winners Chapel International. The public rightly expect charities to be places in which people can feel safe and free from harm, so reports of this nature are of serious concern to the Commission. We are currently assessing information as a matter of urgency and will be engaging with trustees in order to determine our next steps.”

We've also shared our footage with the Minister for Equalities, Penny Mordaunt, who told us our investigation would help shape a ban into conversion therapy.

Speaking last week, she said "One of the benefits of the footage you've shown is it will raise awareness of what poor practice looks like.

"I know from my own friends and family that people want someone to talk to about these kinds of issues around their sexuality and gender identity and I think it's really shocking that people are exploiting that need. It needs to be stopped and stamped out."