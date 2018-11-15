'Cowardly' World Anti-Doping Agency criticised over handling of Russia doping

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and its beleaguered President Sir Craig Reedie have been dealt another devastating blow – this time from the man who led the original investigation into Russia's state-sponsored doping.

Jack Robertson, who quit his role in 2016 after exposing Russia, has accused WADA of cowardice and betraying clean athletes.

In a strongly worded assessment of how WADA handled the Russia crisis, Mr Robertson said: "As usual, WADA took the cowardly step of appearing to pass the buck to an expert committee that never had any real independence and predictably recommended that Russia be reinstated."

His harshest criticism was reserved for the WADA President, Sir Craig, who he alleges cosied up to Russia rather than punishing it.

Despite being WADA’'s lead investigator, Mr Robertson claimed Sir Craig all but ignored his work.

"I was the lead WADA investigator into Russian state-sponsored doping, and he never requested so much as a briefing. In fact, the head of WADA never once contacted me in relation to the entire investigation."

The level of Russia's wide-scale deception was blown open for a second time thanks to an interview in the New York Times with Dr Grigory Rodchenkov, who ran Moscow’s anti-doping laboratory.

It was Rodchenkov who revealed the staggering operation at the Sochi winter Olympics where dirty urine samples were swapped for clean ones to avoid detection.