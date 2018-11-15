Dry for much of the UK today with very mild temperatures for this time of year

Outbreaks of rain will affect much of western Scotland and Northern Ireland through the day, turning heavier towards evening.

Elsewhere, it should remain dry although many central and southern areas will often be rather cloudy, with coastal and hill fog in places. There will still be some brightness, with the best of any sunny spells across Wales, northern England and eastern Scotland.

Remaining very mild for the time of year, with a high of 15 Celsius (59F).