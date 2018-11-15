- ITV Report
-
European Council to hold Brussels summit on November 25
The European Council will hold an extraordinary summit in Brussels on November 25 to finalise the UK's withdrawal agreement, council president Donald Tusk has announced.
Speaking alongside EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier at a press conference in Brussels, Mr Tusk said Brexit was a "lose-lose situation" for the UK and EU and sent a message to the British people: "As much as I am sad to see you leave, I will do everything to make this farewell the least painful possible, for you and for us."