Group chat cyberbullying a big worry for parents, survey shows

The majority of parents fear that their child will be subjected to cyberbullying via group chats, according to a new survey.

Eight out of 10 parents expressed concern about the nature of closed group chats, used on platforms such as WhatsApp and Snapchat.

“Group chat can often be a source of upset for kids – from one child posting a picture that makes someone feel excluded to another not being included in a group at all,” warned psychologist Dr Linda Papadopoulos.

“But group chats also have the power to stop kids feeling isolated as it can give them an opportunity to stamp out poor conduct and stand up for one another.”