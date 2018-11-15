Paedophile police officer Ian Naude convicted of raping 13-year-old girl

A paedophile who was suspected of child grooming offences, joined the police force to target vulnerable victims, and went on to rape a 13-year-old girl.

Ian Naude, 30, of Market Drayton in Shropshire, started working for Cheshire Police in April 2017 - despite being named as a suspect in cases in neighbouring forces - in the months leading up to his appointment.

The "selfish and cruel" police constable Mr Naude was warned to expect a significant jail sentence as he was convicted at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday of raping and sexually assaulting a teenager, who he met while on duty, in the back of his car.

The court heard the internet groomer, who was also found guilty of four charges of attempting to arrange commission of a child sex offence and one charge of arranging commission of a child sex offence, was obsessed with taking the virginity of teenage girls.

He would blackmail and threaten vulnerable victims over social media, persuade them to send pictures of themselves undressed, tell them to call him "daddy" and send them videos of himself masturbating.

Owen Edwards, prosecuting, told the jury Naude, who admitted a further 30 offences including inciting children to engage in sexual activity and misconduct in a public office, joined the force to "gain the keys to a sweet shop".