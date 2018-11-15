RSPCA warns about dangers of sports nets after amputating trapped fox’s tail

The RSPCA has issued a warning about the dangers sports nets pose to animals after amputating the tail of a fox trapped in a practice goal.

The fox’s back legs had become stuck in the netting of the broken goal in a back garden in Hove, Sussex, and the struggle to free itself had only tangled the netting further.

Claire Goddard, an RSPCA animal collection officer, said: “This little fox was lucky, he could easily have suffered fatal injuries or, if not spotted, died a slow and painful death tangled in the net.

“That’s why it’s so important that netting isn’t left unattended. Sport nets like football goals are often set up and left unattended in gardens and parks with many people not realising they can be death traps for wildlife. ”