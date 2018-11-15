Saudi Arabia seeks death penalty for five over Jamal Khashoggi death

Saudi Arabia’s top prosecutor has recommended the death penalty for five suspects charged with ordering and carrying out the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist critical of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Saudi Al-Mojeb told journalists in a rare press conference in Riyadh on Thursday that Mr Khashoggi’s killers had set in motion plans for the killing on September 29 - three days before he was killed - in Istanbul.