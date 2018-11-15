Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti arrested on domestic violence charge

Michael Avenatti, a chief critic of US president Donald Trump and the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, has been released from police custody following his arrest on a domestic violence charge in Los Angeles. Avenatti criticised the allegation as “completely bogus” and “fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation” in a statement released by his law firm. Avenatti, who has said he is mulling a 2020 presidential run, posted 50,000 dollar (£38,450) bail and was released about four hours after he was arrested on Wednesday.

Police declined to provide any details about the alleged victim, including that person’s relationship to Avenatti. As he left the police station on Wednesday, Avenatti said he had never hit a woman and said he has been an advocate for women’s rights his entire career. “I wish to thank the hard working men and woman of the LAPD for their professionalism and their work today. They had no option in light of the allegations,” Avenatti said.

