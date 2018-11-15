Stormzy confirmed as first headliner of Glastonbury 2019

Stormzy announced the news on his Instagram after it was first revealed on a poster in a window of Oxfam shops in Streatham, south London and Glastonbury town centre.

He will be the first grime artist to perform a headline slot at the legendary music festival.

Stormzy has been confirmed as the Friday night headliner on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury 2019.

Oxfam has partnered the festival for around 25 years, having been chosen by Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis.

Glastonbury organisers confirmed Stormzy's but have yet to announce other headliners.

Emily Eavis said: “Very happy to confirm Stormzy as our first headliner for next year.

“He’s one of the most exciting British artists to come along in years and after seeing him play here in 2017 we knew next time he had to come back and headline the Pyramid. See you there Friday night!”

This will be Stormzy’s third Glastonbury appearance, following performances in the Sonic tent (2016) and on the Other Stage in 2017.

After a year out, Glastonbury returns in 2019 from 26-30 June. Around 200,000 tickets for the festival sold out in just 30 minutes when they went on sale in October.