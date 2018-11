Sturgeon ‘wouldn’t put money’ on May being PM when Britain leaves EU

The First Minister has said she “wouldn’t put money” on Theresa May being in Number 10 by the the time the UK leaves the EU. It comes as the Prime Minister is braced for a furious backlash from Tory Brexiteers over the withdrawal agreement’s content. Ms Sturgeon had voiced her dissatisfaction with the deal, but has now gone on to say Ms May could lose her position by March 29.

She told ITV’s Peston programme: “The Prime Minister has proved to be resilient over the last months, so let’s not count her out in that respect. “I thought her language about the collective decision of the Cabinet – not a unanimous decision – said something. “I thought her body language looked very shaky, and I wouldn’t rule out Cabinet resignations tonight. “I cannot see how she gets this deal through the House of Commons.” Ms Sturgeon has likened the deal to being “blackmailed into a choice between the frying pan or the fire”, claiming it posed a threat to jobs. In a phone call with the Prime Minister after the Cabinet meeting, she had rejected Mrs May’s assertion that Scotland’s interests had been protected in the deal. “I pointed out that there isn’t a single mention of Scotland in the agreement, that it disregards our interests and puts Scotland at a serious competitive disadvantage,” she said.

However, Scottish Secretary David Mundell said it would be worse for Scotland to crash out with no agreement, so he was happy to give it his backing. Ms Sturgeon said: “It is obvious that the Prime Minister can barely unite her Cabinet on this deal and ‎it is also increasingly clear that she will struggle to get a majority for it in Parliament. “In these circumstances it is more important than ever that we are not faced with a false choice between a bad deal and no deal. “No-one should be effectively blackmailed into a choice between the frying pan or the fire. “This proposed deal would be a bad one for Scotland, taking us out of a single market eight times the size of the UK market alone and posing a huge threat to jobs, investment and living standards. ”If this deal is indeed rejected by Parliament, then the UK Government must return to the negotiating table to secure a better one. “Our bottom line – short of continued EU membership – is continued, permanent membership of the single market and customs union.”

Mrs May described the debate around the famous Cabinet table as “long, detailed and impassioned”, in an apparent indication that her proposals had come under intense challenge from ministers. Predicted resignations did not materialise, as Mrs May said ministers had come to a “collective decision” to back the document agreed by UK and EU negotiators in Brussels. The Cabinet’s agreement clears the way for a special Brexit summit in Brussels – probably on November 25 – for EU leaders to approve the deal, followed by a crucial Commons vote in which MPs will hold Britain’s future in their hands. Mrs May said she will outline the deal to MPs in the House of Commons on Thursday.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell backed the draft agreement Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA