The Royal Rota: Prince Charles turns 70 and a look back at Harry and Meghan's royal tour
This is The Royal Rota - our digital series where ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship discusses the big stories about the Royal Family with the journalists who cover them.
In this episode, Chris and ITV News Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson are joined by Robert Jobson, Royal Editor of the London Evening Standard and author of “Charles at Seventy: Thoughts, Hopes and Dreams”.
Chris, Lizzie and Robert discuss Prince Charles turning 70 and his recent pledge to not be an interfering king, reigning as a monarch in a similar way to his mother.
They also look back at the end of Harry and Meghan's royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.
