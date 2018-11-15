- ITV Report
'Am I going to see this through? Yes' - May comes out fighting on Brexit deal
- Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen
Theresa May defiantly defended the draft Brexit deal saying she will "see it through" following a turbulent day in Westminster.
Speaking at a press conference in Downing Street she said she believes with "every fibre of my being that it is the right one for the country".
"From the very beginning I have known what I wanted to deliver for the British people to honour their vote in the referendum," she added.
Her comments come after a string of high-profile resignations including Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey.
A number of junior ministers, including Suella Braverman, Rehman Chishti, Shailesh Vara, Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Ranil Jayawardena, all quit over the deal too.
She acknowledged the agreement had involved "difficult and sometimes uncomfortable decisions".
"I understand fully that there are some who are unhappy with those compromises but this deal delivers what people voted for and it is in the national interest," she said.
She added: "As PM my job is to bring back a deal that delivers on the vote of the British people, that does that by ending free movement, all the things I raised in my statement... ensuring we are not sending vast annual sums to the EU any longer, ending the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, but also protects jobs and protects people's livelihoods, protects our security, protects the union of the United Kingdom.
"I believe this is a deal which does deliver that, which is in the national interest, and am I going to see this through? Yes."
Earlier on Thursday, influential Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg submitted a letter of no-confidence in Mrs May's leadership.
Asked if she would contest a confidence vote and carry on as Prime Minister if she won by a single vote, Mrs May said: "Leadership is about taking the right decisions, not the easy ones."
Discussing the potential outcomes if the Commons failed to back the deal she also ruled out the option of a second referendum.
Following Mr Raab's resignation, speculation has been mounting in Westminster around whether Michael Gove will take his place.
Asked about the rumours Mrs May said Mr Gove was "doing an excellent job" as Environment Secretary.
Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Mr Rees-Mogg said he believed the 48 letters needed to trigger a vote of no confidence would be submitted, but declined to say how soon.
If Mrs May was ousted as leader, a contest to choose a successor could be completed "not in months, but weeks", he said.
He refused to name his preferred successor, but he identified Mr Raab, Ms McVey, Boris Johnson, David Davis and Penny Mordaunt as potential candidates.
"This is nothing to do with the ambition of Brexiteers," he said. "It is everything to do with the ambition of Brexit for this country."
Dismissing Mrs May's plan, he said: "This is not Brexit. It is a failure of Government policy. It needs to be rejected."