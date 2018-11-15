'Am I going to see this through? Yes' - May comes out fighting on Brexit deal

Theresa May defiantly defended the draft Brexit deal saying she will "see it through" following a turbulent day in Westminster.

Speaking at a press conference in Downing Street she said she believes with "every fibre of my being that it is the right one for the country".

"From the very beginning I have known what I wanted to deliver for the British people to honour their vote in the referendum," she added.

Her comments come after a string of high-profile resignations including Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey.

A number of junior ministers, including Suella Braverman, Rehman Chishti, Shailesh Vara, Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Ranil Jayawardena, all quit over the deal too.

She acknowledged the agreement had involved "difficult and sometimes uncomfortable decisions".

"I understand fully that there are some who are unhappy with those compromises but this deal delivers what people voted for and it is in the national interest," she said.