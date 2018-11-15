We have the champagne on ice: Hunt for mystery £76m EuroMillions winner

The mystery winner of a £76 million lottery prize bought their ticket in the Boston and Skegness region, it has been revealed. Lottery operators Camelot said they are still searching for the lucky owner of a EuroMillions ticket that won the jackpot on November 2. Under lottery procedures, if no valid claim for major prizes is received within about two weeks of a draw the area in which the ticket was sold is publicised.

This allows Camelot to encourage players to check their tickets while protecting a winner’s potential desire to stay anonymous. The company confirmed on Wednesday that the winning ticket was purchased in the Boston and Skegness parliamentary constituency area. Its owner matched five main numbers and two Lucky Star numbers to win the entire £76.3 million jackpot. The winning numbers were 5, 15, 17, 37, 44 and the Lucky Star numbers were 7 and 11.

