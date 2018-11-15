What the papers say – November 15

A busy 24 hours in Westminster and Brussels lead the bulk of Thursday’s papers after a Brexit deal was signed off by the Cabinet – but Theresa May could still face a revolt from within her own party from MPs unhappy with the deal. The Times writes that Mrs May has papered “over the cracks” and “forced her draft deal with the EU through a divided Cabinet”. The paper adds that Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey is believed “to be on the verge of quitting” after being “shouted down” during a five-hour meeting.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Telegraph reports Mrs May has been accused of “railroading” the deal through Cabinet and says 11 of the 29 ministers “spoke out against the proposed deal”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian leads on splits, saying the Cabinet, party and nation are all divided on the plan, while reporting on Mrs May’s speech in which she said her deal was the best one for Britain and the alternatives are no deal, or no Brexit.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times says the Prime Minister is “braced for backlash”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Metro carries the headline “Back May or Sack May”, reporting that rebels are “plotting” a no-confidence vote in the Prime Minister.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i reports the leader of the DUP, Arlene Foster, is deciding whether to end their deal with the Conservative party.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror calls Mrs May “embattled”, adding that the PM “squared up” to her opponents in a “make-or-break showdown”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sun’s headline appears to suggest the paper is not happy with the proposed deal, with the paper saying Britain is “in the mire”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail says the Cabinet meeting was “bruising” and that there is the threat of a coup which could “topple” the Prime Minister.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Express runs with the warning Mrs May issued to rebel MPs, saying Britain could remain in the EU if they vote against her.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star leads with a story on the Queen opting to eat bananas with a fork.