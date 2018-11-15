White man charged with hate crimes after black shoppers shot dead

A white man has been charged with federal hate crimes after the killing of two African-Americans at a grocery shop last month in Kentucky.

A federal grand jury in Louisville returned three hate crime charges against 51-year-old Gregory Bush on Thursday.

US attorney Russell Coleman said Bush was charged with killing two people based on their race and attempting to kill a third person based on his race. Bush was also charged with three firearms offences.

Police said Bush walked into a Kroger grocery shop with a .40-calibre handgun on October 24 and shot one person, and then killed another in the car park before exchanging fire with an armed man before fleeing.

Coleman said there has been a “spectre that reared its head and laid across this community” since the shootings.

“This is not acceptable,” Coleman said at a news conference Thursday.