Why the letters are going in calling for May to go

If Tory MPs are right when they tell me that by lunchtime today there will be 48 letters of no-confidence in Theresa May lodged by them with Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 backbench committee, what does that actually mean?

Well, it is all about how they hate the Brexit plan she unveiled yesterday - or so I am told by rebel Brexiter MPs.

It is their “proof”, if such were needed, that May could not get her Brexit plan approved by Parliament in a “meaningful vote”. The logic is that if they are prepared to vote against her leadership of the party, they are obviously prepared to vote down the deal.

It does not, however, prove that May would be ousted if she ran in a subsequent leadership contest triggered by the letters. But that is irrelevant to them.

They say it would demonstrate beyond reasonable doubt that there are more than enough rebel Brexiter MPs - when allied with furious DUP and Labour - to rip up the terms she has negotiated for taking us out of the EU.

So they think she would be bonkers not to quit or drop her Brexit plan when their blocking minority is so publicly revealed.