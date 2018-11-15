Will Dominic Raab’s resignation lead to Theresa May’s?

This is a PM who has shown herself capable of surviving extraordinary personal humiliations.

But to lose two Brexit secretaries - David Davis and now Raab - in fairly rapid succession is a set back of a different magnitude.

They were supposed to be in charge of Brexit.

And yet both have resigned rather than being associated with a Brexit plan they hate and squarely lay at her door.

Raab’s resignation letter says she has agreed to be shackled by the EU to an extent that "no democratic nation" has ever allowed.