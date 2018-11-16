More than 80,000 evacuated as deadly cyclone hits southern India

A cyclone has hit the coast of southern India, killing at least 11 people and damaging homes after more than 80,000 residents were evacuated.

Cyclone Gaja blew ashore in Tamil Nadu state with heavy rain and winds of 55mph, said Narendra Kumar, a National Disaster Response Force official. The storm weakened after reaching shore.

People in low-lying areas had been moved into more than 470 relief centres in six districts, and fishermen were warned to stay away from the sea.