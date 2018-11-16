Beyoncé buys out Sir Philip Green from Ivy Park fashion line

Beyoncé is cutting her business ties with Sir Philip Green who she partnered up with to launch her sportswear line Ivy Park.

The move comes after the British billionaire was accused of sexual harassment and racial abuse.

The singer's company, Parkwood Entertainment, said in a statement on Thursday it has acquired 100 percent of the 'athleisure' clothing line.

Ivy Park includes hoodies, leggings and sports bras, and went on sale in 2016 at Green's retail chain Topshop.

Beyoncé and Green collaborated in 2014 to develop the brand and the singer features in its promotional campaigns.