Cambridge City Ladies and Cambridge United Women to replay FA Cup match as pitch judged to be too small

A local derby in the first-round of the Women’s FA Cup is to be replayed after the pitch was judged to be too small.

Cambridge City beat Cambridge United 2-1 on Sunday, but the visitors lodged a complaint to the FA Women’s Football Board (WFB) about the pitch dimensions at Trinity Old Field Sports Ground.

The complaint has been upheld by the WFB and in a statement, Cambridge United said they welcomed the decision.

“Cambridge City’s home pitch did not conform to the minimum pitch requirements… this rule stipulates minimum length is 100 metres and minimum width is 64 metres.”

“After being independently measured following the game, the Trinity Fields playing surface was found to be both too short and narrow. The pitch measured 94 metres long and 58.7 metres wide. It was almost 14% below the minimum requirement and in our opinion, this is a major irregularity.”