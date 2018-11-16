What happens if a Conservative leadership contest is triggered?

Credit: PA

Ever since the Cabinet backed Theresa May's proposed Brexit deal, there has been growing speculation that she will face a leadership challenge from within her party. Conservative MPs must submit letters of no confidence in Mrs May for this to happen. If 48 letters are submitted to the chair of the 1922 committee, Sir Graham Brady, that will trigger a confidence vote in Mrs May's leadership.

What happens then?

The Prime Minister will be the first person Sir Graham Brady tells (it is unclear whether he tells her in person or over the phone). A vote will then take place pretty swiftly, usually within a couple of days. It’s expected that if the 48 letters are received by Friday evening, the vote will take place no later than Tuesday.

How does the vote work?

It’s a secret ballot, held inside a room somewhere in the Houses of Parliament. The vote will be open for around two to three hours and MPs must physically turn up to mark their X in the box - either declaring confidence, or no confidence, in Theresa May. MPs can vote by proxy with the permission of the chair.

When will the result be announced?

Quickly, most likely the same day - probably the evening of the vote closing. To win, Theresa May needs the support of 158 Conservative MPs for a simple majority of one (if every eligible MP votes). That’s enough for her to stay on if she wishes. Victory for Mrs May would also mean she cannot be challenged in this way again for 12 months.

What happens if she loses?