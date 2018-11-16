What happens if a Conservative leadership contest is triggered?
Ever since the Cabinet backed Theresa May's proposed Brexit deal, there has been growing speculation that she will face a leadership challenge from within her party.
Conservative MPs must submit letters of no confidence in Mrs May for this to happen.
If 48 letters are submitted to the chair of the 1922 committee, Sir Graham Brady, that will trigger a confidence vote in Mrs May's leadership.
- What happens then?
The Prime Minister will be the first person Sir Graham Brady tells (it is unclear whether he tells her in person or over the phone).
A vote will then take place pretty swiftly, usually within a couple of days. It’s expected that if the 48 letters are received by Friday evening, the vote will take place no later than Tuesday.
- How does the vote work?
It’s a secret ballot, held inside a room somewhere in the Houses of Parliament. The vote will be open for around two to three hours and MPs must physically turn up to mark their X in the box - either declaring confidence, or no confidence, in Theresa May.
MPs can vote by proxy with the permission of the chair.
- When will the result be announced?
Quickly, most likely the same day - probably the evening of the vote closing.
To win, Theresa May needs the support of 158 Conservative MPs for a simple majority of one (if every eligible MP votes). That’s enough for her to stay on if she wishes.
Victory for Mrs May would also mean she cannot be challenged in this way again for 12 months.
- What happens if she loses?
Well, she’ll resign as Conservative Party leader immediately BUT will remain as Prime Minister, living in Number 10, until the Tories elect her replacement.
You may remember David Cameron stayed in Downing Street even after he announced he was resigning after the EU referendum, only leaving once the Tories had elected Theresa May.
The party will then move fast to pick a new leader. Any MP can put their name forward and their colleagues will whittle the names down to two. The final pair will then be put forward to Tory party members to choose.
My understanding is that will all be wrapped up before Christmas, allowing two weeks for MPs to pick two names and a further three weeks for members to pick one.
But but but...you’ll struggle to find many MPs, even the ones who want Mrs May gone, who think she would actually lose a confidence vote. And remember, if she wins, she’s got guaranteed immunity for a whole year if she wants it.
If you come at the Queen, and all that...