Diddy’s former girlfriend and mother of three of his children dies

Kim Porter, Diddy’s former longtime girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, has died at the age of 47. A representative for Sean “Diddy” Combs confirmed Porter’s death on Thursday, but no further details were immediately available. Diddy and Porter, a former model and occasional actress from Georgia, were a couple on-and-off from 1994 until they split for good in 2007. Their children are a 20-year-old son, Christian, and 11-year-old twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Combs also has three other children from other relationships.

Porter also has a 27-year-old son who was largely raised with Diddy, Quincy Brown, from a previous relationship with singer Al B Sure. Brown, an actor, appears on the Fox series Star and has had a handful of other TV and film roles. As an actress, Porter appeared on the TV series Wicked Wicked Games in 2006 and 2007 and in the film Mama I Want to Sing in 2011. Many in the hip-hop community were mourning her and offering condolences. Missy Elliott called her death “so heartbreaking”, tweeting, “Lord please give her kids & her whole family strength.” 50 Cent tweeted that Porter “was loved and will be missed dearly.” “I know Puff is hit up right now,” he said, “he loved her for real.”

A representative for Combs confirmed the death of the 47-year-old Credit: Kathy Willens/AP