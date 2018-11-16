Duke of Sussex calls for HIV testing to be seen as ‘completely normal’

“As much as you protect yourself at this time of year from illnesses and viruses like cold and flu, you can also protect your health by taking an HIV test.”

In the video message, Harry said: “Taking an HIV test is something to be proud of – not something to be ashamed or embarrassed about.

The Duke of Sussex has called for HIV testing to be seen as “completely normal and accessible” in a new video marking this year’s National HIV Testing Week.

But the charity said there needs to be greater focus on tackling “worryingly high rates of undiagnosed and late-stage HIV”.

HIV and sexual health charity the Terrence Higgins Trust commended the Duke’s support in tackling HIV stigma and normalising testing, as it works towards its aim of getting to zero new HIV infections.

Around one in eight people living with HIV are undiagnosed and unaware they have the virus, while more than four in 10 (43%) of those newly diagnosed in 2017 were diagnosed at a late stage of HIV, meaning damage to the immune system had already begun.

Regular testing and early diagnosis are key, with late diagnosis associated with a 10-fold increased risk of short-term mortality.

The duke also said there is “something to celebrate”, with a 28% drop in new HIV diagnoses over the last two years.

But he also warned “this is no time for complacency”.

Harry, wearing a red ribbon in solidarity with all those living with HIV, called for testing to become “the norm” and said: “We won’t bring an end to the Human Immunodeficiency Virus until testing is seen as completely normal and accessible for everyone.”

Harry has long advocated for the importance of HIV testing both in the UK and around the world.

When he tested for HIV live on Facebook two years ago, there was a five-fold increase in orders for HIV tests from Terrence Higgins Trust.

Speaking in the video message, he added: “There is still too much stigma, which is stopping so many of us from getting a simple, quick and easy test.

“Two years ago, I took a test and the whole process was actually really easy; the result came back within just a few minutes.’

“It’s simple – by getting tested you are helping stop the HIV epidemic in its tracks. You are helping to save lives.

“This is such a pivotal time in the fight against HIV if we can continue to make HIV testing the norm and empower young people to take control of their sexual health, we can be the generation to finally bring an end to HIV.

“By not getting tested it could kill you. By getting tested it could save your life.”