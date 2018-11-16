Former housing director in tears as she is quizzed over Grenfell Tower information delays

A public inquiry has heard the London Fire Brigade (LFB) repeatedly requested details of the building and its occupants. Credit: PA

The former housing director of the firm that ran Grenfell Tower was left in tears as she was quizzed over delays in providing firefighters with vital information on the night of the fire. A total of 72 people lost their lives as a result of the blaze in the 24-storey block of flats, in west London, on June 14 last year. A public inquiry has heard the London Fire Brigade (LFB) repeatedly requested details of the building and its occupants as they battled the fire. Robert Black, then chief executive of Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), claimed the company, which looks after 10,000 homes, did not have a role in the council’s emergency plan.

Teresa Brown was director of housing at the time of fire.

But Teresa Brown, who left her job as director of housing earlier this year, said the TMO’s (Tenant Management Organisation) role on the scene was to respond to requests for information from the emergency services and council, as well as co-ordinating work in rest centres. She told the inquiry on Friday, she spent most of her time at the centre in St Clement’s Church after arriving at around 3.50am. “What we were doing was literally going around everyone in that rest centre checking they were okay, if there was anything we could do to support them, getting their name, their address, finding out if all their household was safe and recording that,” she said.

St Clement’s Church has provided shelter and support for people affected by the fire Credit: David Mirzoeff/PA