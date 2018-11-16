Homeless man and couple 'conned GoFundMe contributors of $400,000 in heartwarming lie'

A couple and a homeless man have been accused of conning contributors out of almost half a million dollars in a "completely made up lie".

Katelyn McClure and Mark D'Amico raised more than $400,000 (£308,000) for homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr after saying he gave up his last $20 for fill up their fuel tank when they broke down.

But prosecutors say the campaign to help the homeless man was "fictitious".

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said it formed the basis of a scam concocted to compel kind-hearted individuals to contribute to the cause.

The 'Paying it Forward' GoFundMe campaign was created on November 10, 2017.

It was created soon after D’Amico, 29, the boyfriend of Katelyn McClure, took a photograph of McClure, 28, and Johnny Bobbitt, 35, standing in front of the Girard Avenue exit ramp on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.