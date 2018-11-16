Man arrested after death of camper in Merseyside park

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 45-year-old who had been camping in a park in Merseyside.

Peter Seeclear, from Toxteth, and another man had been fishing over several days at Stadt Moers Park in Whiston and had been staying in a tent.

On the afternoon of October 30, his companion ran to a nearby house and told the occupant that Mr Seeclear had suffered a seizure and needed an ambulance, police said.

“Mr Seeclear was pronounced dead at the scene and initial examination of the body by paramedics and officers found that there were no obvious injuries to suggest anything out of the ordinary,” said Detective Chief Inspector Richie Jones, of Merseyside Police.