Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Enniskillen home

The body of Pauline Kilkenny was found by her sister Photo: Yui Mok/PA

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman at her home in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, the PSNI said.

The body of Pauline Kilkenny, 59, was found by her sister at a property in the Cornacully Road area of the town at about 1pm on Tuesday.

Concerns had been raised after Ms Kilkenny failed to turn up for work.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A 28-year-old man is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

A 26-year-old woman arrested in connection to the incident has been released unconditionally, police added.