Who is the new Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay?

New Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay is a Leave supporter with a reputation for financial nous. After a slowish start to his ministerial career he has now catapulted to the Cabinet front rank in a role potentially crucial to Theresa May’s political survival. The son of a trade union official father and a civil servant mother, the 42-year-old describes himself as coming from a “working class Northern background” in Lancashire. The youngest of three brothers, he came from the first generation of his family to go to university, reading history at Cambridge and spending a gap year serving in the Army with the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.

Previous Brexit secretaries David Davis and Dominic Raab both resigned from the role. Credit: PA

After training as a lawyer, he worked as regulator for the Financial Services Authority and head of anti-money laundering at Barclays Bank before embarking on a political career. Picked for David Cameron’s “A-list” of favoured candidates, he finally won the seat of North East Cambridgeshire in the 2010 general election having twice stood unsuccessfully parliament. Despite his record as a government loyalist he had to wait until after the following election in 2015 before he made it to the ministerial ranks as a junior whip. Instead he spent the coalition years building a reputation as a tough and effective interrogator of officials as a member of the Commons Public Accounts Committee.

