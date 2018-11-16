Publisher Johnston Press announces preparations to enter into administration

Johnston Press, which owns newspapers including the i, The Scotsman and The Yorkshire Post, is preparing to enter into administration, the company has confirmed in a statement. The publisher had recently been looking at ways to refinance £220 million of debt that become repayable in June next year. At its most recent trading update, Johnston reported a hit to revenues, mostly due to changes in Google and Facebook algorithms. In a statement on Friday, the publisher said “following considerable interest in the formal sales process”, and it was decided that none of the offers received delivered sufficient value.

“The board has concluded that there is no longer any value in the ordinary shares of the company,” the statement added. Speculation that the publisher might be sold had been growing since it announced the strategic review in March 2017. In August 2018, the company’s share price spiked, surging by as much as 70% in afternoon trading amid rumours that a mystery buyer was quietly snapping up more stock. But in confirming the move towards administration, the publisher said all options to refinance or restructure the debt had been explored and that “it had not been possible to find a solution acceptable to our financial stakeholders”. The statement added: “The board has concluded that it is necessary for the company and its principal subsidiaries to be placed into administration.”

File photo of The Yorkshire Post Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Johnston said it has also requested the immediate suspension of shares trading on the London Stock Exchange, with a cancellation of trading due to follow on November 20. The company is due to apply for court approval to form a newly-incorporated group of companies controlled by creditors. “This is the best remaining option available as it will preserve the jobs of the group’s employees and ensure that the group’s businesses will be carried on as normal,” the statement added.

“The group hopes that this transfer will be completed within the next 24 hours.” The publisher said it has more than 200 titles in print and online.

