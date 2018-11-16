ShortList magazine axed as publisher focuses on women's title Stylist

Men's magazine ShortList is being axed in print as its publisher focuses on women's title Stylist.

Shortlist Media will stop publishing its free print edition of the magazine, which has a circulation of more than 500,000, although the brand will continue online.

Publisher Shortlist Media will rebrand itself as The Stylist Group under plans to centre efforts on the Stylist brand, according to reports.

ShortList editor Joseph Mackertich said on Twitter: "Very sad but very proud. Thanks for reading, everyone."