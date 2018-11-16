The Rock takes break from filming to work out in Doncaster gym

"Talkative, a nice guy, really genuine" - The Rock made a good impression at the Doncaster gym Credit: PA

The owners of a gym in Doncaster came in for quite a surprise when actor The Rock dropped in for a workout in-between shoots for his new film. The Hollywood star, real name Dwayne Johnson, had been filming Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw with Idris Elba nearby, but found time to pump some iron in Global Fitness Gym in the South Yorkshire town. Craie Carrera, a professional bodybuilder, owns the gym with his wife Alicia, and said: "He seemed to have done some work finding out who me and my partner were, about the gym. "He was very talkative, a nice guy, really genuine, just like an everyday person."

Craie Carrera (left) and Dwayne Johnson inside World Fitness Gym. Credit: PA

Mr Carrera, who had just returned from a competition in Birmingham when the actor arrived on Sunday morning, said he had received a visit from one of the former wrestler's staff members shortly before. "A guy came in and asked if he could take a few pictures because someone famous was coming into the area," he said. "He just wanted some pictures of the gym so his client could see if it was up to par and wanted to see what the weight stacks were like and the dumbbells, if they were heavy enough. "We thought it was a bit strange but left him to it. I said as long as he puts his weights away, then it doesn't matter who it is."

World Fitness Gym in Doncaster. Credit: PA