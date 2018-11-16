Tory rebels told to rally behind PM in 'national interest'

Video report by ITV News political correspondent Carl Dinnen

Theresa May’s defacto deputy has told Tories plotting against her they should instead rally behind the Prime Minister in the "national interest". Cabinet Office minister David Lidington praised Mrs May’s resilience in carrying out the "absolutely back-breaking job" of delivering a Brexit deal for the United Kingdom. The Prime Minister has faced increased speculation about her future after key figures, including Brexit secretary Dominic Raab, dramatically quit her Cabinet because they could not support the proposed withdrawal deal. Speaking to journalists in Edinburgh on Friday, Mr Lidington laughed off suggestions he is being lined up to replace Mrs May as a caretaker prime minister. He said: "I think anybody who works closely with the Prime Minister as I do learns what an absolutely backbreaking job that is."

Cabinet Officer Minister David Lidington. Credit: PA

Mr Lidington added: "She’s not somebody who goes in for grandstanding or showboating for media opportunities. She’s there for a very decent old fashioned sense of public duty. "I would say to people who are plotting against her, this is a woman who is intensely patriotic, intensely dutiful, who is doing her utmost for families and businesses in every corner of this country. "They haven’t got a better alternative plan available to the one she has worked on and they should rally behind her because that’s what the national interest asks of them." After much speculation that the Environment Secretary would join the growing number of MPs to resign in protest at Mrs May's deal, Mr Gove has decided to stay on in his current role after reportedly turning down the prime minister's offer to take on the role of Brexit Secretary.

As he left the Defra office on Friday morning, Mr Gove said he "absolutely" had confidence in the prime minister. He added: "I am looking forward to continuing to work with all colleagues in Government and in Parliament to get the best future for Britain." But on Thursday influential Brexiter Jacob Rees-Mogg submitted a letter of no-confidence to the Conservative 1922 Committee, saying the prime minister's deal was "worse than anticipated". A total of 48 letters of no-confidence are required to force a vote on Mrs May's leadership. If that number is reached then Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, will call the prime minister with the news.

Jacob Rees-Mogg announces he has submitted a no-confidence letter. Credit: PA

A confidence vote would likely take place 48 hours after the letters have been sent in, with the ballot remaining open for two to three hours. Mrs May would require the support from 50% of 315 Tory MPs to win, which if she achieves means she stays in office and could not be challenged again for 12 months. If she loses, she must resign and is barred from standing in the leadership election that follows. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey resigned their posts in acts of defiance on Thursday morning. A number of junior ministers, including Suella Braverman, Rehman Chishti, Shailesh Vara, Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Ranil Jayawardena, all quit over the deal too. Theresa May has insisted the UK stood its ground in negotiations with the EU after critics claimed her draft deal was heavily weighted in the bloc's favour. Defending her much-maligned deal on Nick Ferrari's LBC show on Friday, the prime minister said the EU had "given in on" several key points, including the Irish border and the European Court of Justice.