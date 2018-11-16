What the papers say – November 16

Another busy day in British politics leads the majority of the papers on Friday. Prime Minister Theresa May suffered the worst day of her premiership as several ministers resigned in response to her Brexit deal, The Times reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Her position looked increasingly precarious as Jacob Rees-Mogg and other MPs formally called for a vote on her leadership, the Daily Telegraph says, but Mrs May insisted she would “see this through”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“May fights on”, The Guardian says, as it reports that the PM pleaded with her party not to plunge Britain into “deep and grave uncertainty”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times reports that the threat of a Eurosceptic coup left the Tory party on the brink of civil war, while the Metro says the party descended into open warfare.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

After the resignation of four ministers, three others are on the brink of quitting, the i claims.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror says defiant May vowed to carry on like her cricketing hero Geoffrey Boycott, while The Sun also plays on the cricket reference, running with the headline: “She’s on a sticky wicket”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail questions whether the Brexiteers plotting to topple Theresa May have “lost the plot”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Express describes how Mrs May said she believed her deal was “the right one for our country”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In other news, the Daily Star leads on the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity, reporting that host Holly Willoughby has been petrified of the jungle bugs during rehearsals.