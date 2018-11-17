- ITV Report
After a chilly night it will be fine and dry with plenty of sunshine Sunday
After a chilly start to Sunday, it will be fine and dry with plenty of sunshine. Colder than Saturday for many, but still very mild in sheltered parts of northwestern Scotland.
Outlook for Monday to Wednesday: Largely dry but cloudier on Monday, before turning increasingly showery on Tuesday and Wednesday. Feeling much colder than of late, especially in the easterly wind, with the showers occasionally wintry.