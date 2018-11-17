Argentina submarine found sunk a year after disappearing, navy says

Searchers have found a missing submarine deep in the Atlantic a year after it disappeared with 44 crewmen aboard, the Argentinian navy has said.

The ARA San Juan was detected more than 2,600 feet deep in waters off the Valdes Peninsula in Argentine Patagonia, a statement said.

The navy said a “positive identification” had been made by a remote-operated submersible from the American ship Ocean Infinity, which was hired for the latest search for the missing vessel.

The discovery was announced just two days after families of the missing sailors held a commemoration one year after the sub disappeared on November 15, 2017.

On Thursday, on the anniversary of the disappearance, Argentina’s president Mauricio Macri said the families of the submariners should not feel alone and delivered an “absolute and non-negotiable commitment” to find “the truth”.

He promised a full investigation after the submarine was lost. Federal police raided naval bases and other buildings last January as part of the probe, soon after the government dismissed the head of the navy.