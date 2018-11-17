Clearing cloud leading to a bright, sunny day for most

A largely dull start to Saturday, but sunshine across south east England will spread across many areas, leading to a much bright and sunnier afternoon than we've seen in the last few days.

However, Northern Ireland, eastern Scotland, north east England and parts of Cornwall will hang on to a good deal of cloud throughout the afternoon.

Despite the sunshine it will feel cooler for many, apart from north west Scotland which will remain very mild with a top temperature of 18 Celsius (64F).