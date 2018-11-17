Concert-goers, Christmas shoppers and rugby fans warned ahead of train strikes

Train strikes affecting two of the country’s biggest rail operators will cause disruption for travellers heading to several high-profile events on Saturday. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on South Western Railway (SWR) and Arriva Rail North (Northern) will mount picket lines outside stations in the long-running dispute over guards on trains. Rugby fans going to the England v Japan game at Twickenham will be caught up in the disruption, while those heading to Manchester’s famous Christmas markets may also be impacted.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Northern said only 30% of its services would run, with no late trains after several concerts in the North West, including the Jess Glynne concert at the Manchester Arena, Rick Astley at the Echo Arena in Liverpool and the Courteeners gig at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. Both companies will lay on bus replacements on parts of their network. RMT general Secretary Mick Cash said: “It is a national scandal that while other train operators have been prepared to engage seriously with RMT on the crucial issue of a guaranteed second safety-critical member of staff on their services, ARN and SWR have dragged their heels and made a mockery of the talks process to the point now where they refuse point-blank to engage in any meaningful negotiations at all.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.