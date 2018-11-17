Consultation to consider tighter restrictions on fireworks

Tighter controls on the use of fireworks will be considered as part of a government consultation next year.

Community safety minister Ash Denham said she wants to hear the public’s views amid growing concern about fireworks and anti-social behaviour.

The consultation will look at any action the Scottish Government could take to reduce their misuse, including restrictions on where and when fireworks can be used.

The feedback will influence ongoing discussions with the UK Government about legislation governing the sale of fireworks, which is currently reserved.