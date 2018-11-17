- ITV Report
-
'Woman killed' as French drivers block roads in protest at rising fuel taxes
A woman has been killed in a collision as protesters block roads across France to protest against rising fuel taxes, say officials.
It is believed the woman was killed by an accelerating car, which was being blocked by drivers in the Savoie region, in demonstrations being seen as a new challenge to embattled President Emmanuel Macron.
At least 47 others have been injured in protests, three in a serious condition, with French police adding that 24 arrests have been made. An investigation into how the protester died is underway, say French officials.
Protesters aim to target tollbooths, roundabouts and the bypass that rings Paris, while the government is preparing to send police to remove protesters and threatening fines.
The taxes are part of Mr Macron’s strategy of weaning France off fossil fuels.
Many drivers see them as emblematic of a presidency disconnected from day-to-day economic difficulties.
The protesters have dubbed themselves the “yellow jackets” because they wear fluorescent vests that all French drivers must keep in their vehicles in case of car troubles.
Separately, ambulances briefly blocked Paris’s Champs-Elysees on Friday to protest against new rules on ambulance financing and put pressure on Mr Macron’s government.