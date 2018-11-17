Hundreds block bridges across London in 'rebellion' against climate change policy

Hundreds of protesters have gathered in central London in attempts to block five bridges, as they demand the Government take greater action on climate change. The group Extinction Rebellion encouraged people to perform a sit-in across Southwark, Blackfriars, Waterloo, Westminster and Lambeth Bridges on Saturday morning following a co-ordinated week of action around the UK. Jo Khimba, who was taking part in the protest, told crowds gathered on Westminster Bridge: "We've got to care for each other, and for god's sake, we've got to care for the world."

Organisers estimate that 50 people have been arrested for partaking in action over the last week, with 22 people being detained on Monday after protesters blocked traffic and glued themselves to entry gates at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Two women, who did not want to be named, told the Press Association: "I have concern for my children and grandchildren. I truthfully believe we're all heading for extinction. "Climate change is so important, it's coming over so fast and nothing is being done."

Demonstrators were protesting against the Government's climate change policy. Credit: PA

Like other protesters, they called on the Government to halt fracking programmes and "work hard to reduce carbon emissions to zero long before 2050," which is the current goal. Jack Gouldbourn of Extinction Rebellion said: “Today is the day we show how many people have had enough and need a change. The democratic power we have when thousands of us come together to share our voice is powerful, and needs to be used more often.”

Protesters glue themselves to Government building: