Hundreds of Chinese lanterns light up Edinburgh Zoo

Hundreds of giant lanterns inspired by mythical creatures from Scottish and Chinese folklore have been placed around Edinburgh Zoo to create a “winter wonderland”.

Unicorns, kelpies, a sleeping dragon and Nessie the Loch Ness Monster are among the creatures on display in The Giant Lanterns of China event.

Two hundred specialists from China spent more than 100 days creating the trail around the venue, with this year’s theme inspired by the Scottish tradition of storytelling, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) wildlife conservation work, endangered animals and the cultural heritage of Sichuan.

The trail features more than 450 handmade lanterns constructed with 50,000 metres of fabric and 80,000 LED lights.