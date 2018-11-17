Johnston Press takeover ‘secures jobs and future of its titles’ as £35m injected into business

Jobs and newspaper titles at Johnston Press have been saved after the company was bought by creditors.

Newly formed company JPIMedia announced it had acquired the publisher on Saturday after it put itself into administration.

As part of the transaction, creditors have agreed to inject £35 million of new money into the business and reduce its net debt level by £135 million.

In a statement, JPIMedia said the acquisition of Johnston Press “secures jobs and (the) future of its brands and titles”.

“JPIMedia’s shareholders recognise the vital role that local and regional media plays in the communities they serve and remain committed to protecting and enhancing the value of the business in the future,” it added.

The National Union of Journalists earlier demanded “meaningful guarantees” on the future of jobs and titles following the administration process.

As a result of the sale, an assessment period has been triggered for the employees on the defined-benefit pension scheme.